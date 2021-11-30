Here’s Whether OBX’s Madelyn & Chase Are Really Back Together 1 Month After Their Breakup

Outer Banks fans are all asking the same question after their very own John B and Sarah were spotted hanging out again: Are Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes back together?

Chase and Madelyn, who star as love interests John Booker Routledge and Sarah Cameron on Netflix’s Outer Banks, confirmed their relationship in June 2020 before calling it quits over a year later in November 2021. However, the former couple were photographed spending time together by the end of the month. On November 27, 2021, a fan snapped a photo with the pair at the Hideaway in Atlanta and shared it on social media. “Just ran into my favorite OBX couple … John B and Sarah (Maddie and Chase),” Instagram user Leonard Cole captioned a photo with the pair. “Thanks for makin my night! So cool!” Later that day, the Outer Banks stars were seen dancing together in a now-viral TikTok video posted by a fan account.

But does this mean that Chase and Madelyn are really back together? Well, according to a new report by People, while the pair did spend some time together over the Thanksgiving weekend, they’re not back together at this point. “They are just friends,” a source told the site on November 29, 2021.

Madelyn and Chase’s breakup was first confirmed on November 1, 2021, with sources telling both E! News and People that the actors broke up after a year of dating. The pair, who celebrated their first anniversary in April 2021, reportedly broke things off “months” ago, according to an insider who spoke to People at the time. “Madelyn and Chase are no longer together,” the source told the site. “They were trying to work things out privately but broke up a couple of months ago.” Another insider added, “They are definitely broken up.”

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, the former couple’s split was caused by their “busy schedules” in the end. “They’ve been trying to work it out for quite some time but decided going their separate ways was best,” the insider told the site on November 2, 2021. “They both have busy schedules, which made it hard for them to spend a lot of time together. They have no bad feelings toward each other and remain friends.”

Rumors of Madelyn and Chase’s split were first sparked in September 2021 after they didn’t attend the Met Gala together. The rumors continued that month when Madelyn was photographed with 13 Reasons Why alum Ross Butler in Paris. The two were also seen dancing together. Ross, for his part, denied the romance rumors and told TMZ at the time that he and Madelyn were “just friends.”