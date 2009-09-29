Madeleine Albright Book: ‘Read My Pins’ Releases

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright has penned a book about how jewelry inspired diplomacy in her career which something that we certainly promote. Her pins and brooches became not only part of her daily outfits, but part of her mood and decision-making process.

“Before long, and without intending it, I found that jewelry had become part of my personal diplomatic arsenal,” said Albright. “Former president George H. W. Bush had been known for saying, ‘Read my lips.’ I began urging colleagues and reporters to ‘Read my pins.'” said Madeleine on her newfound stability in jewelry.

There’s a lot of political book buzz going on right now, and were pretty positive that we’d much rather “read” Madeleine’s pins any day, over Maverick Sarah Palin’s wanna be VP, memoir, Going Rogue. Which would you read?

Albright claims her jewelry decisions stemmed from Saddam Hussein, and their banter back and forth. She obviously had some pretty harsh things to say about Saddam. He responded back that she was “an unparalleled serpent.” Shortly after she was due to meet with Iraqi officials, and she thought to herself, what all of us would be thinking, what should I wear? She decided on snake pin, for obvious enough reasons.

Her new book, Read My Pins has over 200 images of her pin and brooch collection, and gives insight to her style choices and an intimate look at her accomplishments while in office.