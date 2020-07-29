Madelaine Petsch Defended Vanessa Morgan From ‘Disgusting’ Comments About Her Divorce

She has her back. Madelaine Petsch defended Vanessa Morgan amid her divorce from Michael Kopech. Petsch, who stars with Morgan on Riverdale, took her costar’s Instagram comments section on Tuesday, July 28, to defend her from trolls who asked Morgan about her estranged husband, a pitcher for the Chicago White Sox. “Where’s your husband though?” one user wrote. Another commented, “Don’t disrespect our pitcher like that.”

But Petsch—who plays Morgan’s character Toni Topaz’s love interest Cheryl Blossom on Riverdale—had enough. She clapped back, “Honestly if I see one more comment like this I’ll lose it. Vanessa is a beautiful mother to be and the hate and disrespect I’m seeing on this post about her bringing a new life into this world is disgusting.”

News broke of Morgan’s divorce on Monday, July 27, when the Chicago Tribune reported that Kopech had filed for divorce after six months of marriage. The newspaper reported that Kopech filed for divorce on June 19 in Morris County in northeastern Texas, where he’s from. The case has since been sealed. News of Morgan’s divorce came three days after she announced that she was pregnant in a gender reveal video on her Instagram. Because her caption didn’t mention her husband, fans wondered if she and Kopech had split. A representative for Morgan has since confirmed that Kopech is the father of their son, but declined to comment on the status of their relationship.

“Exciting news… I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January 💙. This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose,” Morgan wrote at the time. ” I cannot wait to meet you!! On a personal note, I have had the blessing of growing up in the public eye having started my acting career at age 6. While this has been incredible for me, I am very much looking forward to giving this little guy some room to grow up outside of the public eye, until he tells me otherwise 🙂.”

She continued, “Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing ☺️ I’m just so happy & can’t wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be ♥️ “I’ll love you forever I’ll like you for always as long as I’m living my baby you’ll be 🎶 “- if you know you know #preggers 🤰🏽 #quarantine🎁 👶🏼”

Kopech and Morgan wed in January 2020 after a year and a half of dating. Their wedding, which was held at the Historic Walton House in Homestead, Florida, was attended by Morgan’s Riverdale costars, including Petsch, Drew Ray Tanner and Skeet UIrich. In an interview with E! News at the time, Morgan opened up about how excited she was to spend her forever with her husband.

“We both knew the first day we met that ‘this is it’ and I’m so excited that today officially starts our forever,” she said at the time. “Today, I vowed to love my best friend for a lifetime and it was a day spent with those we love in a room filled with endless love. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with him.”