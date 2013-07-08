Made To Order: What It Takes to Design a Zuhair Murad Couture Gown

Haute couture is a term that’s often bandied about in fashion—and often inaccurately. French for “high sewing,” the official definition is “clothing that is made-to-order for a specific customer, using handwork techniques.” In other words, if you can buy it off a rack at a store, it is not couture.
The French take haute couture so seriously that it is a protected name that can only be used by firms that meet certain standards. Only 24 design houses made the Fédération Française de la Couture’s official haute couture calendar for the latest round of shows which just wrapped up in Paris, including Chanel, Christian Dior, and Jean-Paul Gaultier—some of the most revered fashion brands in the world.
Another name in this ultra-exclusive club is Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad, who launched his business in 1997, and by 2001 was showing haute couture in Paris. In many ways, Murad is the example one points to as the antidote to the assumption that couture is a dying art. With ateliers in Beirut and Paris, as well as more than 100 employees, Murad’s couture business is thriving. With an estimated 4,000 couture clients in the world, it’s safe to assume that Murad has a big chunk of that list on speed dial. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart, and Jennifer Lopez (whom Murad calls a “muse”) regularly wear his designs on the red carpet.
Murad invited us to his Paris atelier on the eve of his Fall 2013 haute couture show to get a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into a couture fitting, and it was immediately clear why not all designers are up to the task of putting on a couture show. A single Murad couture creation takes at minimum 300 hours to produce, with some gowns taking up to 1,000 hours of handwork.
“The process of making a couture gown is very personal, almost a catharsis,” Murad shared. “Couture is a place where I can allow my imagination to take center, and I am able to create pieces that reflect who I am as a designer and more importantly, as an artist. It’s the best part of being a designer, for me.”
Murad’s latest couture collection has an Enchanted Forest theme, featuring details like Madame Grès-inspired pleating, as well as beading that is executed so perfectly that it looks like it’s tattooed on the skin. Fabrics included in the collection include silk chiffon, ostrich feathers, and devoré velvet.
It takes a certain woman to devote the money and time necessary to wear couture; several fittings are involved and prices start at $5,000. Murad’s client base includes Qatari royals and Tunisian oil heiresses—all part of couture’s new breed of clientele. “They don’t see couture as a gown or another item of clothing,” says Murad. “They choose it just as they would a piece of fine art.”
“The couture customer is a dedicated customer,” Murad adds. “They’ll always be fond of couture even if there are five couture designers, or just me.”
Photography by Adam Katz Sinding
