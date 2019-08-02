The New MADE x Rodarte Capsule Collection Is Straight Out of an ‘80s Discotheque

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re a fan of fashion, you’re probably well aware of the beauty Rodarte brings to the industry. Their pieces are always absolutely gorgeous and a testament to how slow fashion really makes a difference in quality—but for all of us on a budget, these beautiful designs can feel very out of reach. Rodarte has clearly been making efforts in creating more affordable clothes, though (They partnered with size-inclusive Universal Standard a bit ago!), and their most recent foray into the world of accessible fashion—a MADE x Rodarte capsule collection—has me embracing my inner ’80s cat lady.

The new MADE x Rodarte collection is comprised of five t-shirts and sweatshirts featuring the art of Mari Eastman (MADE) and the label “Radarte.” Each piece is definitely a work of art, and the ways to wear them are endless. The capsule collection launched on Thursday night in Los Angeles with an ’80s themed fashion show and party. Think big hair bows, leg warmers and roller skates—plus cat lady chic tees and sweatshirts. The aesthetic is everything I’ve ever wanted in my entire life.

All five of the MADE x Rodarte pieces are available exclusively at Fred Segal on Sunset (Boulevard, for those of you outside Los Angeles) now until August 14. I hope you either live nearby or have a friend who does, because you’re going to want to snag these babies before they’re gone. To give you a little peek, check out the outfits from the collection’s launch below.

Mom jeans and a cat sweatshirt is honestly my exact aesthetic, thanks. I fee like this outfit came out of my future closet.

Anyone else getting major Madonna vibes over here? Catch me wearing this ensemble to my next date. You gotta make sure they’re a real one.

Printed denim and a MADE x Rodarte cat t-shirt is the only way anyone should dress this season.

Bike! Short! Babe! Bike shorts are totally ’80s and totally 2019. Pair your favorites with this MADE x Rodarte tee, and you’re a walking fashion icon.

Prep it all the way up by pairing a MADE x Rodart cat tee with a MADE x Rodarte cat sweatshirt draped around your shoulders. This outfit is the definition of cool.