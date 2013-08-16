All Grown Up: Maddox Jolie-Pitt Wears Deep V-Neck and Leather Jacket

It seriously seems like just yesterday that Angelina Jolie adopted her first child, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, from an orphanage in Cambodia. But a lot has happened since then—it was March 2002, before she began dating Brad Pitt and proceeded to adopt two more children and give birth to three.

While the outrageously famous family is frequently followed by paparazzi photographers, we haven’t seen Maddox in a little while, and when he was spotted yesterday at LAX Airport with his doting mother, we were completely thrown off! He’s only 12 years old, but looks years older thanks to his edgy style—something he undoubtedly inherited from his stylish parents.

For his flight, Maddox rocked a pair of grey skinny jeans, a deep v-neck, aviators, a beanie, and a black leather jacket. Even his carry-on bag is chic. Frankly, we don’t remember our pre-teen years looking this good, unless you’re of the rare breed that considers Hot Topic couture!

We’re calling it now: He’s one to watch. With a remarkable ease in front of cameras (which is no surprise considering he’s grown up with them in his face), not to mention some serious bad boy swagger, Maddox is bound to be a player on the Hollywood scene in a few years.

What do you think—can you believe how much Maddox Jolie-Pitt has grown?