A Star is Born: 11-Year-Old Maddie Ziegler on Her Role in Sia’s ‘Chandelier’ Video

You may have seen a little video circulating around the Internet featuring a girl thrashing, kicking, and spinning her way around the room. (No, we’re not referring to Solange’s elevator clip.) Only a little more than a week since its debut, Australian pop sensation Sia’s music video for her first song in years, “Chandelier,” has racked up more than seven million views on YouTube. The reason: Maddie Ziegler.

The minimalistic, strangely stark video has only one star: The 11-year old dancer, platinum blonde, and star of Lifetime reality show “Dance Moms” Madison Ziegler. Sia discovered the talented dancer (as many people have!) via the Internet, and reached out to her over Twitter to see if she would appear in her video.

It’s blown up since its release, with people calling it the new version of Robyn’s “Call Your Girlfriend” music video, which also featured a platinum blonde solo dancer and also went viral.

We sat down with the adorable and talented tyke to chat about her starring role in the wildly popular clip. Find out her favorite part of filming, the weirdest thing she had to do, and how she felt in the platinum wig—all below!

StyleCaster: How did you feel when initially approached to star in Sia’s music video?

Sia reached out to me through Twitter asking if I would want to star in her new music video for “Chandelier.” I was so excited because she is such an amazing artist. I couldn’t believe she picked me!

Did you help with the choreography in the video at all?

Not at all but choreographer Ryan Heffington figured out what I could do, dance-wise. He was wonderful!

How long did you take to prepare for the shoot?

Three days total.

What was the craziest part about shooting the video?

The set was so creepy and also dirty, LOL. But it was a great set.

The most fun part?

The dancing was so different from what people know me as. I’m glad that Sia and Ryan stretched me so much with my dancing.

What do you think the dance, and the video as a whole, represents to you?

That people struggle in life. The video is a work of art, and I really got into the role.

What did you think about wearing that platinum blonde wig? Would you rock that look in real life?

At first I thought it was strange, because I’ve been a brunette my whole life, but blondes do have more fun, as they say. I had a ton of fun working on this project!

Check out Maddie’s work in the video below!