Watch What ‘Mad Men’ Would Look Like If Cigarettes Were Replaced By Party Horns

Thursday was the Great American Smokeout, an annual day encouraging smokers to give up their bad habits. Ellen Degeneres wanted to do her part, so on yesterday’s “Ellen” show, she took a television show known for its abundant smoking—”Mad Men”—and gave it a makeover. A party favor makeover, that is.

Witness: “Mad Men” without smoking, a video that humorously replaced all the butts in the AMC drama with jaunty party horns.

Watch the brief clip below, and check out some of our other favorite viral videos here!