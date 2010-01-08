Mad Men Style: Book to Come for Fall and 10 Iconic Looks From the 1950s

Since we can never have enough fashion-inspired books for our coffee table, we were excited to find out that Janie Bryant, Mad Men‘s costume designer, got a book deal! This book, Bryant’s first, will be co-authored by fashion writer Monica Corcoran, and is set to launch this fall. The pages will be filled with fashion advice and style tips for both men and women alike. You won’t want to miss out on this tome; it’ll surely inject some of that fabulous Mad Men style into your everyday ensembles.

While you’re waiting for the book’s release, take a cue from our favorite 1950s fashion moments–after all, Bryant has to get her inspiration from somewhere, non? Here, the most iconic fashion figures of the decade. Take a look at our top ten:

Audrey Hepburn



An all-time favorite who makes the list for mostly everyone will always be remembered for her captivating combination of innocence, glamour, and sophistication.

Grace Kelly



Grace Kelly’s inherent good taste was enough to mark her as one of the decade’s most coveted style icons. Her clean, classic look made her the face of almost every fashionable store in her day.

Marlon Brando



Known as Hollywood’s original rebel, Marlon Brando made his mark in style. The sex symbol’s bad boy look will always be copied by men everywhere — but Brando will be the first who mastered the anti-hero biker look.

Suzy Parker



A model and an “it” girl of her time known for the way she injected emotion into fashion photography, not only looked beautiful, but also had a highly covetable self-proclaimed tomboy sense of style off camera.

Elvis Presley



The indisputable king of rock’n’roll started something of a revolution with his unique way of dressing and his charismatic stage presence. He was a hit in every aspect of style and entertainment.

Elizabeth Taylor



The quintessential glamorous celeb of her day, Elizabeth Taylor is known for her incandescent beauty and her innocent, but seductive look.

Sophia Loren



A gorgeous sex symbol who had fabulous style, Sophia Loren knew what she was doing when it came to fashion. She always pushed the envelope, which made her an icon who will be hard to forget.

Marilyn Monroe



Who could ever forget the curvy blonde who stole the heart of millions? Her mix of sultriness and little-girl-lost innocence will keep her legendary style alive forever.

Brigitte Bardot



Here, the blonde that taught us how to sexify a cardigan, cropped jeans, and flats. Because of this, we will always try to emulate her undying look.

Marlene Dietrich



The queen of androgyny, Marlene Dietrich, taught us that a menswear look can flatter women and still give off a hint of femininity.

