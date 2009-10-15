Mad Men Show Costume Designer to Bring Style to Real Life Clothes

Rarely do we see stylists-turned-full-fledged designers, but Janie Bryant’s brilliance has enabled her to do just that. Signing on with the Matchbook Company, she is in the midst of obtaining licensing deals and guest designer partnerships with fashion brands.

On her new role in the design community, Bryant says, “This approach allows me to branch out and use my creativity and ability to interpret period [fashion] to create designs for real collections that people can enjoy.” We are thrilled with the news that our favorite TV show styles will not only be available for men at Brooks Brothers, but soon enough for the rest of us to enjoy.

Not only has her creativity helped Mad Men win consistent Emmy awards, but has made many people nationwide re-think the way they dress. As Americans, casual dressing comes natural, but with the start of Mad Men, it seems many women have taken the hint and begun to emulate these 1960s retro trends.

Bryant inspires not only the everyday woman, but one of our favorite designers, Michael Kors as well. Here’s a look at his fall 2008 collection, inspired by Janie Bryant’s Mad Men designs: