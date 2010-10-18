Mad Men Season Finale: Christina Hendricks And Elisabeth Moss Go 2010

Christina Hendricks, Elisabeth Moss. Photos: Neilson Barnard, Getty Images

There are certain shows that create characters with such intensity that it becomes odd how difficult it is to separate the actor from their alter-ego. When I see Christina Hendricks or Elisabeth Moss, for example, I inevitably first think, hey Joan and Peggy.

Without stylist Janie Bryant’s 1960s touch, the girls can still rock some dresses. The newly single Moss looked modern in a beaded Alice + Olivia look that’s more flapper Boardwalk Empire than Ad Girl although I would have skipped the black pumps in favor of something metallic. Christina went body hugging floral, and although I’m fairly certain this lady was made for mid-century, she’s still a stunner in 2010 although nothing compared to last night’s finale that had me hitting my boyfriend in disbelief about eight different times.

Which Mad girl are you liking?