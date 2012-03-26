‘Mad Men’ Goes Parisian Chic: Watch The Original ‘Zou Bisou Bisou’ Music Video!

If you’re like most folks with a cable-connected TV, there’s a good chance you might have seen the season premiere of AMC’s Mad Men last night.

Even with the return of fab, ‘60s-reincarnated outfits to get inspired by, it looks like the one thing that got most people talking this morning was actress Jessica Paré‘s sexy little song-and-dance number. Playing the role of Megan (a.k.a. Mrs. Don Draper), Paré put on a little show by singing along to a ’60s French pop track called “Zou Bisou Bisou” (instead of “Zoo Be Zoo Be Zoo,” which most people ended up searching for on Google last night, according to Entertainment Weekly).

And here’s a little interesting history for ya’: the song was originally recorded in English by actress Sophia Loren, before one Gillian Hill managed to rework the track into a fun, French ditty.

But if you’re dying to get last night’s version of “Zou Bisou Bisou” onto your iPhone, luckily for you, you can head over to iTunes right now, and purchase the track.

For those (like myself) who have always been a fan of Yé-yé music (think Françoise Hardy, Serge Gainsbourg, France Gall and Chantal Goya), then be sure to check out this music video of Gillian Hill’s version underneath.

Now, who’s up for a Spring Break trip to Paris?

Who do you think did “Zou Bisou Bisou” better? Jessica or Gillian? Leave a comment to let us know!