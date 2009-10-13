Mad Men: January Jones Dishes on a Particular Ex

It seems Ashton Kutcher has put his foot into his (very loud) mouth: while dating Mad Men star January Jones, he told her that she shouldn’t pursue acting, saying to her “I don’t think you’re going to be good at this.” Well, karma sure is a bitch, seeing as now Jones stars on a hit TV show, and Kutcher’s series was cancelled after two episodes.

We’re thinking that now that his ex is a Golden-Globe-nominated, GQ-leather-clad-covergirl, he should feel a bit like, well, a punk? Did Kutcher think he excelled at acting, because we’re pretty sure he’s famous for playing a goofball that is just like himself? Sorry, the girl power just unleashed in pretty serious quantities. In any case, way to persevere, January Jones, and with a vengeance, we might add. She credits his harsh words as motivation for her success.