Mad Men: Guide to Being Draper Courtesy of Brooks Brothers

Getting a job at Sterling Cooper (or in reality: at StrawberryFrog) will be easier than ever, now that Brooks Brothers is designing a line of custom-made “Mad Men” suits, inspired by none other than the mischievous ad maven Donald Draper. Known for his promiscuous style, we can only hope that men embrace Draper’s style, rather than lifestyle.

In the 1960’s, men looked to Brooks Brothers for the perfect suit, and will again today thanks to Mad Men’s costume director Janie Bryant. Bryant will play a large role in designing the 250-piece collection of tailor made suits.

For men, it is important to a have at least one suit, that is specially tailored to one’s body. When it comes to finding a suit, Zenga, Armani, or even Hugo Boss could cost well over $2,000. No such price tag will be attached at Brooks Brothers. Keeping the cost as retro as the cut, we bet we’ll see men actually running into Brooks Brother’s soon enough.

The custom-made suits will be available in stores October 19 and will be available until the season three finale of Mad Men on November 8.