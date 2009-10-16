Mad Men Cast Member January Jones Causes Stir on Cover of GQ

In the latest issue of GQ where she reveals the less-than-supportive comments of ex-beau Ashton Kutcher, January Jones poses on a cover that is a dramatic departure from her hit show alter ego. As suburban mom Betty Draper, January Jones is likely to be seen in cap-sleeve wool dresses and pearls, so GQ went the opposite direction and put the actress is a black leather jacket…and nothing else. Since the cover hit newsstands, there have been rampant rumors that the men’s mag did some digital alterations to Jones’, shall we say, “curves,” but the publication of course denies any augmentation. The fact that the spread was shot by Terry Richardson, the lensman who is no stranger to controversy, of course fuels speculation.



