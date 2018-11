Christina Hendricks and Geoffrey Arend tied the knot at Il Buco restaraunt in New York City yesterday.

Hendricks, 34, is best known for her role as Joan Holloway on Mad Men; Arend, 31, is also an actor. The two were introduced by Mad Men costar Vincent Kartheiser.

People reported that Hendricks planned to wear a Carolina Herrera wedding gown. “It was the first dress I tried on, and it was magnificent,” she said in July.

We can’t wait to see images of the happy couple’s big day.