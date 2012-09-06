Macy’s To Showcase Luxury Brands After $400 Million Renovation

Over the past few years, it seems like Macy’s is finally fed up with being considered a “middle of the road” department store—hey, we call it as we see it. While many shoppers have reserved their trips to Macy’s for basics and discounts on mass-produced brands, a slew of collaborations (with Doo Ri Chung, Karl Lagerfeld and Nicole Richie to name a few) have helped up the department store’s luxury factor and put it in competition with retailers like H&M and Target, who thrive off of the buzz from these limited edition collections.

Now, the retailer is attempting to further cash in on the luxury segment’s growth. Women’s Wear Daily reports that Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry and Longchamp will now be prime and center when legions of tourists walk into Macy’s Herald Square everyday. The four luxury brands will be dramatically displayed on the Broadway side of the flagship store as part of a $400 million renovation that will completely revamp the store. Other features will include a snazzy new elevator bank leading up to a restaurant, marble floors and LED lighting.

“This is not just a little luxury corner. This is going to be powerful,” Terry J. Lundgren, Macy’s CEO, stated. While exact figures have not been released, the “luxury hall” will encompass 19,000 square feet, with Vuitton having the most space. Macy’s certainly hasn’t been hurting in the sales department —last quarter’s sales topped $6 billion beating analysts expectations.

Brands like Louis Vuitton and Gucci are certainly some of the most recognizable high-end labels in the world, and with an advertisement that spans an entire city block, tourists will have a new destination for their Speedy bags.