Macy’s Unveils World’s Largest Shoe Floor; Here’s How Other Retailers Stack Up

Today, Macy’s unveiled a major portion of the world’s largest shoe floor, part of the $400 million renovation underway in the department store’s NYC Herald Square flagship. According to WWD, The retailer will top the competition with the most selling space devoted exclusively to footwear: a whopping 39,000 square feet of shoe heaven.

The move got us thinking: There’s been a lot of footwear frenzy among Manhattan’s top department stores these days. Retailers like Barneys New York, Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor and Bergdorf Goodman have all been amping up their shoe departments, though Macy’s is also adding a much-needed makeover to be able to keep up with the competition.

Macy’s chairman, president and CEO, Terry J. Lundgren, explained the shoe surge in an interview with WWD, saying: “The most direct route to a woman’s heart is often through shoes.” Macy’s is hoping that by increasing customer satisfaction with their new shoe mecca, they can build a loyal clientele for the store’s other categories.

The new shoe floor will boast 280,000 pairs of shoes (twice the amount of their previous stock) and will have a more organized and upscale feel.  Customers who have been discouraged by past Macy’s shopping trips (trust us — we’ve been there) will also receive the added incentive of improved customer service: 430-plus shoe floor employees will use iPod Touches for transactions and quick product retrieval, ensuring that they will never have to leave your side.

On the shoe floor, organization is also being optimized with the introduction of different shoe zones, each with their own look and feel. Example categories include “big brands” (e.g. Cole Haan and Michael Kors) and “fashion forward” (e.g. Rachel Roy and Dolce Vita).

So how does the new Macy’s shoe floor stack up against the competition? Click through our slideshow for renderings of the upcoming Macy’s floor, as well as a glimpse of what other department store rivals are doing to amp up their game.

[via WWD]

The new "world's largest" shoe floor at Macy's Herald Square encompasses 39,000 square feet of retail space and 280,000 pairs of shoes available for purchase.

Photo: Macy's/

The floor will be divided up into different shoe zones. Each area will have a distinct vibe that reflects its respective wares.

Categories include big brands, better-priced brands, fashion forward, designer and athletic.

Photo: Macy's/

Macy's new shoe floor knocks the legendary shoe floor at Selfridges down to second place.

The department store, which is the second largest in the UK, contains 35,000 square feet of footwear retail.

Photo: Selfridges/

Barneys New York launched a shoe floor just last month, where men's and women's styles are paired together.

Photo: Barneys/

NYC's Saks Fifth Avenue is renowned for its legendary shoe department, which even has its own zip code: 10022. The floor has launched more contemporary options in order to keep up with the competition.

Photo: Saks/

Lord & Taylor is in the midsts of redoing its second level, solely dedicating it to shoes.

Photo: Lord & Taylor/

One of the first shoe departments was the shoe salon at Bergdorf Goodman, which has been reorganized by lifestyle and has received several additional designer labels.

Photo: Bergdorf Goodman/Rawlins Design

