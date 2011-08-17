Macy’s Ups the Fashion Ante With New Ralph Lauren Line

Macy’s continues to increase their fashion quotient with exclusive lines by fashion heavy hitters. First color-riffic Matthew Williamson and the Kaiser,Karl Lagerfeld graced the retailer with their fashion magic and now,they’re getting the in-store exclusive on Ralph Lauren‘s new label, Denim & Supply [though, the line will also be sold on theDenim & Supply site].

The line follows the Ralph Lauren pattern: all-American, wearable, and vintage-inspired. The first collection for Fall is based on some of the season’s most popular trends: rugged, outdoorsy clothes, Aspen-inspired, and weathered wharfs.The collection will retail between $39.50 – $298 with jeans ranging from under $100, up to $200. At those prices, Denim & Supply will be a great resource for those layering pieces, I can never get enough of for fall.

The line is available at Macy’s stores and online at the Denim & Supply site. Are you digging RL’s latest endeavor?