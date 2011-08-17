StyleCaster
Share

Macy’s Ups the Fashion Ante With New Ralph Lauren Line

What's hot
StyleCaster

Macy’s Ups the Fashion Ante With New Ralph Lauren Line

Adam
by
Macy’s Ups the Fashion Ante With New Ralph Lauren Line
6 Start slideshow

Macy’s continues to increase their fashion quotient with exclusive lines by fashion heavy hitters. First color-riffic Matthew Williamson and the Kaiser,Karl Lagerfeld graced the retailer with their fashion magic and now,they’re getting the in-store exclusive on Ralph Lauren‘s new label, Denim & Supply [though, the line will also be sold on theDenim & Supply site].

The line follows the Ralph Lauren pattern: all-American, wearable, and vintage-inspired. The first collection for Fall is based on some of the season’s most popular trends: rugged, outdoorsy clothes, Aspen-inspired, and weathered wharfs.The collection will retail between $39.50 – $298 with jeans ranging from under $100, up to $200. At those prices, Denim & Supply will be a great resource for those layering pieces, I can never get enough of for fall.

The line is available at Macy’s stores and online at the Denim & Supply site. Are you digging RL’s latest endeavor?

0 Thoughts?
1 of 6

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Olivia Palermo Finally Designs, Starts with Shoes

Olivia Palermo Finally Designs, Starts with Shoes
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share