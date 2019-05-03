Vacation-Ready Bags You Can Score at Macy’s for Under $100 Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

I don’t know about you, but all I can think about right now is sitting in a cabana on the beach, soaking in the rays and drinking a strawberry daiquiri. With summer quickly approaching, I’ve got serious vacation brain, and I’ve decided to get myself prepared for any weekend (or, if I’m lucky, longer) trip that I might take this summer. Luckily, Macy’s spring and summer bags selection is top notch right now, so I can daydream of all the places I’ll go—while shopping along the way.

From beach bags to clutches perfect for holding the essentials, there are so many different kinds of bags you need on vacation—or bags for spring in summer in general. Totes hold your towel, sunscreen, books and snacks, so they’re obviously important. Crossbody bags are perfect for taking around town, seeing the sights and keeping you hands-free all day long. So, they’re obviously a must-have. Wristlets and clutches are necessary for nights out at cool local restaurants or galavanting around different facets of night life. Basically, warm-weather life calls for myriad cute vacation-ready bags, and Macy’s has them in spades—many for under $100.

Whether you’re headed on a fun vacay for Memorial Day weekend or just want to add a little summer fun to your bag collection, you can’t go wrong with these super cute spring and summer bags. Some are simple and sure to go with any outfit you can imagine, while some are statement bags and major conversation starters. However you choose to rock these spring and summer bags, you’re sure to look chic all season long.

1. I.N.C. Willoww Stripe Colorblock Tote, $22.13 at Macy’s

BRB, buying this bag ASAP.

2. I.N.C. Straw Picnic Crossbody, $63.60 at Macy’s

Living for this tortoise handle.

3. Steve Madden Mermaid Bucket Bag, $70.40 at Macy’s

The vacation-ready bucket bag of your dreams.

4. I.N.C. Straw Circle Tote, $47.60 at Macy’s

The tassels make this bag even cuter than it already is.

5. I.N.C. Ajae Round Crossbody, $55.60 at Macy’s

Can you tell circular bags are super in right now?

6. I.N.C. Tropical Straw Crossbody, $19.60 at Macy’s

If a fun beach party was a bag, this would be it.

7. I.N.C. Straw Circle Crossbody, $39.60 at Macy’s

Add a bright and fun color to your vacay accessories.

8. I.N.C. Crochet Multi Circles Crossbody, $95.60 at Macy’s

This bag is so ready for your vacation shopping trips.

9. I.N.C. Ajae Bucket Crossbody, $63.60 at Macy’s

Just another bucket bag, because you really can’t have too many.

10. I.N.C. Tropical Straw Crossbody, $19.60 at Macy’s

This little cutie is perfect for holding the essentials.

11. I.N.C. Tropical Straw Tote, $31.60 at Macy’s

Loving this pom pom moment.

12. The Sak Silverwood Crochet Tote, $79.20 at Macy’s

The crochet trend is here to stay for summer.

13. I.N.C. Gul Cork Clutch, $63.60 at Macy’s

How cute is this little cork clutch?!

14. I.N.C. Averry Snake Drawstring Bucket Bag, $63.60 at Macy’s

Snake print is huge for summer 2019, so get on it, babes.

15. Sakroots Ariel Wristlet Zip Pouch, $25 at Macy’s

A cute little wristlet perfect for taking out to dinner.

16. Sakroots Lola Beach Bag, $88 at Macy’s

This bag is ready to hold all your beach essentials.

17. Sayulita Crochet Drawstring Crossbody, $63.20 at Macy’s

If this bag isn’t vacation-worthy, I don’t know what is.

18. Steve Madden Woven Belt Bag, $46.40 at Macy’s

A beach-ready version of the on-trend belt bag.

19. Cathy’s Concepts Mrs. Straw Tote, $56 at Macy’s

This would be super cute as a gift for your newly married BFF—or for a bachelorette beach party.

20. I.N.C. Ajae Bangle Crossbody, $63.60 at Macy’s

Sometimes you need a bag that’s a little more sophisticated for those fancier vacation restaurants.

21. I.N.C. Willoww Stripe Tribal Straw Tote, $41.70 at Macy’s

You can never have too many beach totes.

22. The Sak Avalon Convertible Backpack, $79.20 at Macy’s

This backpack is perfect for exploring new cities.

23. Fossil Jeanne Beach Tote, $75.60 at Macy’s

The cute tassels are my favorite part of this tote!

