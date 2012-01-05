Macy’s Scores Oscar Winner’s Son For Modeling Campaign

It seems that more and more these days actors are getting involved in the world of fashion. From Mila Kunis landing the Spring Dior campaigns to James Franco staring in Gucci — now comes word from WWD that Macy’s has landed British actor Max Irons (son of Jeremy Irons — you might remember him from Red Riding Hood) for their INC line.

The photos will be online as well as plastered around 631 stores that carry the collection. I have a feeling these sexy pics will have the ladies buying their guys a whole lot more INC. Irons’ makes the outfit look effortless and the clothes look spectacular on him — but with that bone structure it’s no surprise, right? Considering good ole’ Max isn’t that well-known in the United States this will certainly put him on the (hearthrob) map.

Seeing as this is the first time Macy’s has used an actor for advertisements (outside of their celebrity collections), they sure as hell did a good job — kudos. I just hope that they’ll employ some extra cleaning help seeing the amount of drool of many teenage girls and a few boys will most likely be leaving on the floor.