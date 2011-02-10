Macy’s Kicks Off Their New Line with Kinder Aggugini

Everybody loves a designer collab, so news of Macy’s new Impulse line sort of makes us salivate. The first to team up with the department super store for a limited-edition collection is a Coco Chanel-meets-Sid Vicious collab with Kinder Aggugini, whose rocker-chic aesthetic is up our alley. If you don’t already know about Aggugini, his resume includes designing for houses like Vivienne Westwood and Versace, so Macy’s was eager to scoop him up and introduce him stateside.



Starting February 15th, the collection will be sold at 220 Macy’s stores nation-wide at wallet-friendly price points that average $40 – $140 with select items up to $300. Aggugini is the first in the series of a long line of high profile designers who will be launching collaborations with Macy’s. After his two-month stint, expect to see more designs from Karl Lagerfeld, Calvin Klein, and Paul Smith. Our calendars are already filled with NYFW events, but this seems like a stop-in-your-tracks kind of collaboration.

The Kinder Aggugini line will be exclusively available at https://www.macys.com/impulse.

For more on our relationship with Macy’s please click here: cmp.ly/3