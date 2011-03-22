Macy’s INC International Concept Brings Out Your Inner Diva

Macy’s I.N.C International Concepts line is known for its versatility and affordability. Their collection always consists of office chic meets Saturday shopping meets date night outfits. Really, you can wear these pieces for any occasion.

Their two themes for this spring are “Animal Instincts” and “Shine the Times.” One word: amazing. I am all for the sparkle and the animal prints. I always feel that leopard is appropriate, no matter the event and no matter what my friends say And now Macy’s is giving you the option to glam it up with some sequins! This is absolutely fabulous.

Take the Turquoise Leopard Dress, for instance. You can’t tell me it doesn’t remind you of Dolce and Gabanna? Or the light beige leather jacket, totes Burberry Prorsum inspired, no? Just sans the hefty price tags!

Check out the new INC International Concepts collection on Macy’s website.

