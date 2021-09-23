Macy’s New Icons Of Style Drop Features Zerina Akers & More Must-Watch Black Designers

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re in need of a few standout fashion pieces for fall, look no further than Macy’s. The third Icons of Style drop features five incredible black designers and their equally-incredible collections, from Misa Hylton’s sporty-chic staples to Zerina Akers’ elevated trend pieces. The new drop is available online as well as in stores—and considering the Akers set I wanted last time was sold out before I could buy it, I’m not hesitating to add to cart while everything’s still available.

The Icons of Style initiative is designed by Macy’s as a way to shine a spotlight on talented Black creatives via collaborations with their in-house brands, including Bar II, INC and others. This drop in particular features Zerina Akers for Bar III, Misa Hylton for INC, Aminah Abdul Jillil for INC, Allen Onyia for INC menswear and Ouigi Theodore for Sun + Stone menswear.

In the previous drop, I was head-over-heels for a pair of blue cut-out trousers by Akers, but I’m happy to report that the looks this time around are just as good. Akers is giving everything from vinyl outerwear to paisley suiting, while Misa Hylton is lending her 25 years of fashion expertise to INC’s loungewear and jewelry sectors. Also, if you see me wearing anything other than Aminah Abdul Jillil for INC heels this season, no you didn’t. I’m obsessed with all the embellishments and gold chain details—oh, and everything is just under $100!

Below, I’ve rounded up a few of my favorite pieces from the range, but there’s a lot to love. When you’re ready, grab your credit card and hit up the Macy’s site to drool over all five fantastic collections in full.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Zerina Akers Vinyl Trench Coat in Royal Navy

This vinyl trench is by far the only coat I’ll be needing this fall, so catch me wearing it every damn day.

Misa Hylton Ribbed Maxi Dress in Royal Purple

I’m a sucker for a good ribbed maxi, and I trust Hylton’s to be the very best. Plus, this vibrant purple is so major.

Aminah Abdul Jillil for Azril Chain Slingback Pumps

I’m sorry, but these chain detail pumps look waaaay more expensive than they really are. We love to see it!

Zerina Akers Blazer & Trousers in Bandana Rush

Another fave from the new drop is this Zerina Akers set. I’d totally wear the blazer with denim, but the matching trousers are calling to me, too.

Aminah Abdul Jillil for Zoi Embellished Flats in Pink Satin

One more shoe for the road, these bejeweled satin flats come in pink, purple, green and classic black.