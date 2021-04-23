Macy’s Friends & Family Sale Has 40% Off Coach Bags, Cute Sandals & More

Scroll To See More Images

Out of nowhere, it’s suddenly summer. OK, well, almost! The warm weather is coming in hot and heavy and I’m fully ready to put my winter coats in storage and stock up on a few new summery pieces. Where to buy them, you ask? At Macy’s Friends & Family Sale, natch!

As much as I love shopping small and supporting local businesses, I find that larger retailers always reel me in with their seasonal Friends & Family sales. The prices are just too good to resist, so every now and then I indulge—and by indulge, I mean place an absolutely massive order.

Macy’s current sales event runs now through May 2 and shoppers can get up to 30% off regular-priced clothing, handbags, shoes, jewelry and accessories, not to mention home goods for the bed, bath and kitchen. Just use the code “FRIENDS” at checkout and you’re golden.

Now here comes the fun part…deciding what to buy! Macy’s has a ton of trendy items right now, from statement-making summer sandals to a wide array of leather Coach bags and tons of printed matching sets for everything from Sunday brunch to happy hour.

Read on to shop our top 10 picks from the ongoing sale below or shop it all now on the Macy’s site.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Mandial Footbed Sandals in Electric Rose

High Rise Printed Wide Leg Pants in Luciana Garden

Plus-size fashionistas, lean into summer 2021’s groovy pattern trend with these wide-leg pants (and snag the matching top, too!).

Tabby Top Handle 20 Bag in Green Mixed Leather

Coach bags are all the rage right now and I’ve got my eye on this gorg green handbag to wear with absolutely everything.

Floral Print Cardigan in Orange Peel Combo

Funky patterned cardigans like this one are a Gen Z-approved trend you can pair with everything from sundresses to denim cutoffs. I’d even rock this one with a pink bikini to the beach, TBH.

Sabrina Block-Heel Thong Sandals in Water Pink/White Swan These beautiful printed sandals by Vince Camuto are some of my all-time faves. I love the on-trend thong silhouette paired with the comfortable chunky block heel! Sabrina Block-Heel Thong Sandals (was… $69.30 buy it

Printed A-Line Tiered Skirt in Willow Ditsy

A floaty summer skirt like this one is perfect for everything from picnic afternoons to date nights. Don’t miss out on the matching puff-sleeved top, either!

Bpaula Nylon Shoulder Bag in Pink

If you haven’t already snagged a chic shoulder bag in a fun color, consider this the perfect on-sale opportunity.