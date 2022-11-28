Macy’s Is Offering Major Discounts On Fashion, Fine Jewelry, & More For 1 More Day—Shop Michael Kors at 75% Off

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

This year, brands unveiled deals for the biggest shopping event of the year earlier and earlier. Macy’s Black Friday wrapped up yesterday, but the discounts aren’t gone yet: the superstore is giving you another chance today to score markdowns on hundreds of items! Get ready to save on incredible deals for you, your family, friends & home during Macy’s Cyber Monday sale, which ends tonight.

Score fine jewelry at the lowest price of the season, kitchen finds at over 75 percent off, and many, many fashion finds on major discount. Our favorite hidden finds include this Michael Kors puffer coat for over half-off, this Cuisinart knife set that’s $12, and this coach bag that’s literally so discounted, we had to do a double take.

Keep reading to check out some of our other favorite items from the sale.

Michael Kors Signature Austin Leather Messenger Bag

If you’ve been waiting to buy yourself a luxury bag, now’s the time. This Signature Austin Leather Messenger Bag is 75% off for a limited time and I think it’s the perfect statement piece to add to your collection. Bonus points for it being real leather.

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Dew Eau de Parfum Spray, 3.4-oz.

If one of the most popular perfumes of our time goes on sale for half off, we run to get the discount.

INC Women’s Long Faux-Fur Chubby Coat

Fall came and left so quickly, I completely forgot to buy a coat that’ll keep me warm through this cold winter. This super cozy faux fur chubby coat from INC is long enough for the freezing weather. This stunning green shade is modern and will go with anything in your closet.

The Cellar Stainless Steel 11-Pc. Cookware Set

At close to 75% off, this 11-piece cookware set from The Cellar, made solely for Macy’s, is the perfect gift to buy for yourself or anyone in your life who has just moved into a new home. Skillets, pots, a cutting board, and more—you’ll be able to complete your kitchen for under $100.

Esquire Men’s Jewelry Cubic Zirconia Lightning Bolt Drop Earrings

Gold jewelry for under $100? A absolute treasure. These little lightning bolt drop earrings will add some flair to any ear candy you already have, a perfect accessory for any holiday outfits you may have planned for the season.

Ralph Lauren Women’s Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Puffer Coat

Ralph Lauren for under $150? It’s a deal that’s got holiday savings written all over it. Grab this puffer coat for the colder months, you won’t regret it.

Dearfoams Men’s Broome Scuff Slipper in Gray

Comfy, cozy, warm—the only three things I want to be this winter. It’s rare that you find items you need on sale during the season they’re most useful, but these Dearfoam slippers are 20% right now and boy, do they look soft, even on the screen!