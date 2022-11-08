Macy’s Is Offering Major Discounts On Fashion, Fine Jewelry, and More Ahead of Black Friday—Shop the Sale Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

This year, brands are unveiling deals for the biggest shopping event of the year earlier and earlier. Macy’s Black Friday is coming soon, but to get yourself and other shoppers ready, the superstore is giving you an early discount starting today on hundreds of items! Get ready to save on incredible deals for you, your family, friends & home! Get a head start on Black Friday shopping and save 20% off during this Early Access Preview Sale.

The best part? Macy’s is adding more deals every week before the big day on November 25th. Score fine jewelry lowest price of the season, kitchen finds at over 75% off, and many, many fashion finds on major discount.

Keep watching the website to score on new deals—the next items on sale drop November 14th through November 19th. Keep reading to check out some of our favorite items from the sale.

Franco Sarto Katherine High Shaft Boots

Boots are the biggest fashion trend from season to season, and this pair of knee-high boots will take you from fall to winter and back to spring.

INC Women’s Long Faux-Fur Chubby Coat

Fall came and left so quickly, I completely forgot to buy a coat that’ll keep me warm through this cold winter. This super cozy faux fur chubby coat from INC is long enough for the freezing weather. This stunning black shade is modern and will go with anything in your closet.

The Cellar Stainless Steel 11-Pc. Cookware Set

At close to 75% off, this 11-piece cookware set from The Cellar, made solely for Macy’s, is the perfect gift to buy for yourself or anyone in your life who has just moved into a new home. Skillets, pots, a cutting board, and more—you’ll be able to complete your kitchen for under $100.

Esquire Men’s Jewelry Cubic Zirconia Lightning Bolt Drop Earrings in 14k Gold-Plated Sterling Silver

Gold jewelry for under $100? A absolute treasure. These little lightning bolt drop earrings will add some flair to any ear candy you already have, a perfect accessory for any holiday outfits you may have planned for the season.

Dearfoams Men’s Broome Scuff Slipper in Gray

Comfy, cozy, warm—the only three things I want to be this winter. It’s rare that you find items you need on sale during the season they’re most useful, but these Dearfoam slippers are 20% right now and boy, do they look soft, even on the screen!