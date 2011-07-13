Macy’s bar III Presentation Goes Blogger Chic: Party Snaps

For Macy’s bar III Winter 2011 presentation Tuesday night in New York, the world famous department store enlisted the help of three bloggers to style the presentation and lookbook for the Women’s, Men’s and Jewelry collections. With the help of “It” girl-slash-model-slash-DJ Harley Viera Newton behind the decks, a crowd of fashion insiders and fellow bloggers came to check out the looks on display during the private reception, held at a penthouse suite in Chelsea.

Calling upon bloggers Julia Frakes of Bunny Bisous, Denni Elias of Chicmuse and Ryan Plett of You Have Broken the Internet, the three used their stylish prowess to put together a very street-style-esque and blogger-friendly collection.

The looks, styled by Julia Frakes, were very quirky and very reminiscent of outfits one would see on the streets of Williamsburg these days. Denni Elias took a classier, sophisticated approach for her styling choices, perfect for either a Downtown or an Uptown socialite.

For the boys, Ryan Plett created 6 looks that were all perfect 10’s in my book. A mixture of urban edge and metropolitan class, all the styles just hit the nail on the head. The Men’s outfits featured in the bar III lookbook will now double as a guide on how my ideal boyfriend would dress like!

