StyleCaster
Share

Macy’s bar III Presentation Goes Blogger Chic: Party Snaps

What's hot
StyleCaster

Macy’s bar III Presentation Goes Blogger Chic: Party Snaps

Susie G
by
Macy’s bar III Presentation Goes Blogger Chic: Party Snaps
10 Start slideshow

For Macy’s bar III Winter 2011 presentation Tuesday night in New York, the world famous department store enlisted the help of three bloggers to style the presentation and lookbook for the Women’s, Men’s and Jewelry collections. With the help of “It” girl-slash-model-slash-DJ Harley Viera Newton behind the decks, a crowd of fashion insiders and fellow bloggers came to check out the looks on display during the private reception, held at a penthouse suite in Chelsea.

Calling upon bloggers Julia Frakes of Bunny Bisous, Denni Elias of Chicmuse and Ryan Plett of You Have Broken the Internet, the three used their stylish prowess to put together a very street-style-esque and blogger-friendly collection.

The looks, styled by Julia Frakes, were very quirky and very reminiscent of outfits one would see on the streets of Williamsburg these days. Denni Elias took a classier, sophisticated approach for her styling choices, perfect for either a Downtown or an Uptown socialite.

For the boys, Ryan Plett created 6 looks that were all perfect 10’s in my book. A mixture of urban edge and metropolitan class, all the styles just hit the nail on the head. The Men’s outfits featured in the bar III lookbook will now double as a guide on how my ideal boyfriend would dress like!

To see if your favorite blogger came out Tuesday night, be sure to click through the photos in the slideshow above!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

Macy's bar III Winter 2011 presentation was held Tuesday night at a private penthouse suite in Chelsea

Models wearing outfits styled by bloggers Julia Frakes, Denni Elias and Ryan Plett

DJ Harley Viera Newton manning the decks at the bar III presentation

These two are a walking definition of the phrase "a good look"

Macy's bar III debuted their first Jewelry line for the label

I spy future birthday presents to gift to friends!

Orange Juice and Biscuits blogger Jonathan Valdez (center) with friends

It seems I can't go anywhere without running into bloggers Izzy Tuason of The Dandy Project and Lacee Swan

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Female Movie Icons’ Makeup Looks You Need To Steal

Female Movie Icons’ Makeup Looks You Need To Steal
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share