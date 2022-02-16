This Always Pan Dupe Is More Than $100 Off RN & Shoppers Say It Makes Cooking So ‘Seamless’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The Our Place Always Pan took the culinary world by storm with its aesthetically-pleasing look that turned the cookware piece into something everyone suddenly wanted to display on their stovetops. Not only did it become the center of attention in people’s kitchens because of its appearance, fans also started to love the pan for its functionality and versatility.

This 8-in-1 Always Pan serves as a fryer, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan and spoon rest. You can braise, sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, boil, serve and store with it. The cult-favorite pan almost seems too perfect, so what’s the catch? It’s price tag. The Instagram-famous cookware piece costs a whopping $145. That’s a hefty price for just one item in your kitchen, which is why we’re happy to share that we’ve found a dupe for it.

The Cellar’s All-In-One Pan, made specially for Macy’s, is a pretty sweet matchup for its O.G. counterpart. Just like the iconic Always Pan, it comes with a spatula and a stainless steel steamer basket. While the spatula might not fit right into the handle of the pan like its predecessor, it does have a little stand so that you can rest it above your counter without making a huge mess.

“I absolutely love the All-In-One Pan,” wrote one shopper who gave it a five-star rating. “Simmering, sautéing, and searing is seamless. Flavor is deep and clean-up is easy!”

Macy’s version actually has a ton of advantages that Our Place’s pan doesn’t have. Ahead, read about how the All-In-One Pan is just as good, if not better, than the coveted Always Pan. But make sure you add it to your cart ASAP, since it’s 61 percent (AKA, more than $100) off right now.

When searching for quality cookware that’ll make your life easier, not harder, one thing to pay attention to is care instructions. The All-In-One Pan itself might not be dishwasher-safe, but its stainless steel steamer is. Plus, you can put your pan in the oven at temperatures up to 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Meanwhile, the Always Pan and its parts must all be hand washed with soapy water, plus you can’t put it in the oven. What’s more, the Macy’s pan is nearly two inches larger in diameter and seven inches deeper in height than Our Place’s best-seller.

Of course, the All-In-One Pan with the discount is also $75 cheaper than the Always Pan. We don’t know about you, but that’s certainly enough to show that the Macy’s version is well worth the investment.

“This is my new favorite pan! It’s deep so it can be used to cook a variety of recipes,” wrote another reviewer. “The steamer basket included is the cooking tool I never knew I needed. Plus, the pan is truly nonstick (unlike other nonstick pans I’ve previously purchased), making it super easy to clean.”

Shop the All-In-One Pan for a massive $110 off and in pink, blue or grey. It’s the kitchen item that’ll make cooking both a breeze and a blast.