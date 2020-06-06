Boho Macrame Wall Hangings to Elevate Your Space

’70s trends are definitely dominating the home decor sector at this given moment. From vintage-inspired wall art, looming planters hanging freely from the walls, and of course, fringe-covered throws and plenty of macramé textiles, this era is definitely back in style when it comes to interior design. Indeed, the knotted-wall-art textile is quietly dethroning its trendy older sister, crochet—and it’s doing so just in time for your seasonal home decor refresh.

Macrame wall hangings give your space a myriad of different ways to add a little texture to your living, bedroom, entryway, and the list goes on. Macramé (as opposed to crochet) involves tying knots into a given fiber, whereas crochet involves creating loops with yarn. Both methods result in a piece that feels both organic and complex—and absolutely perfect for those who dig the bohemian vibes.

Whether you’re looking for an effortless way to integrate some texture into your apartment or just add a unique piece instead of a headboard, this crafty trend is sure to complement your existing home decor get-up.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Mkono Macrame Wall Hanging

This stylish wall hanging is the perfect bohemian accent for apartments, bedrooms, entryways and more. It’s handmade with 100 percent cotton rope and bead detailing for a chic, yet minimal look.

2. Taufey Macrame Wall Hanging Woven Wall Hanging

This lovely wall decor piece is designed with top-quality strands of cotton rope and wooden down for an extra sturdy build. This chic wall hanging is suitable for indoor and outdoor display.

3. FLBER OUTLET Blue Macrame Wall Hanging

This multi-colored macrame dream catching makes for the perfect wall hanging to liven up any space. The dip-dyed home decor piece adds a dash of color to bring life into any space with just one chic item.