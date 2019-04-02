Macramé: The Pinterest-Approved Home Decor Trend Taking the Fashion World by Storm

Scroll To See More Images

Last year, ’70s everything dominated the home decor sector. Retro wall art, hanging planters, fringe-covered pillows and macramé textiles pervaded our Pinterest feeds and our homes. Now, several of these details are making their way into fashion, too. Not only are retro prints and fringe details prevalent in your favorite retailers, but macramé clothing is taking the industry by storm. The knotted-wall-art textile is quietly dethroning its trendy older sister, crochet—and it’s doing so just in time for festival season.

So far in 2019, we’ve seen crochet pervade the zeitgeist. Woven tops, dresses and swim cover-ups abound, leaving us with myriad ways to add a little texture to our wardrobes. But more options are rarely a bad thing, so the industry has gifted us with not one—but two—ways to render our closets more texturally dynamic. While the finished look of macramé is pretty similar to the finished look of crochet, the crafts vary significantly; macramé involves tying knots into a given fiber, whereas crochet involves creating loops with yarn. Both result in a product that feels simultaneously organic and complex—and absolutely perfect for the bohemian aesthetics that pervade spring and summer each year, like clockwork.

Crochet and macramé details were everywhere during September’s Spring/Summer 2019 New York Fashion Week, with designer after designer issuing nods to the ’70s-era fibrous details. Textured netting engulfed structural handbags, covered dresses and cascaded off of statement belts. Each look reimagined the traditionally retro, traditionally bohemian textiles—offering fashion show-goers a handful of ways into the trend, regardless of aesthetic. Now, the movement is trickling into fast-fashion retailers as well, leaving us with budget-friendly ways to integrate the trend into our festival wardrobes and our day-to-day clothes, alike.

Whether you’re looking for an effortless way to integrate some texture into your spring wardrobe or starting to curate your outfits for festival season, this crafty trend is sure to fit right into your sartorial rotation—without leaving you looking like a piece of dorm room decor.

1. She Made Me Rose Dress, $395 at Shopbop

Jane Birkin would’ve totally rocked this frock in the ’70s.

2. Anguilla Macramé Tote, $56 at Free People

Why carry a boring beach bag when you can tote around this statement piece on your next resort-ready getaway?

3. Steven Alan William Bucket Shopper, $295 at Shopbop

An avant-garde take on the typically bohemian style.

4. Flamenco Tassel Earrings, $30 at Free People

The easiest way to subtly dabble in the trend.

5. UO Serendipity Scalloped Tie-Back Top, $44 at Urban Outfitters

This flirty top is making us long for summer.

6. Woven Macramé Tote Bag, $88 at Anthropologie

A no-fail bag style—and one sure to hold all your stuff.

7. Chio Multi Macramé and Fringe Dress, $431 at Revolve

A fuss-free (and super breathable) option for your Coachella wardrobe.

8. 3.1 Philip Lim Marlee Open Weave Fringe Bag, $550 at Need Supply

Open-weave details accented with fringe will add texture to any look instantly—and without effort.

9. Gucci Macramé Lace Trimmed Logo Maxi Dress, $7,890 at Farfetch

My jaw actually dropped when I spotted this stunning dress. The best vintage-inspired reputation of the iconic ’70s-era peasant dress I’ve seen thus far.

10. Yigal Azrouel Macramé Fringe Knit Vest, $445 at Shopbop

A merger of two 2019 trends: vests and macramé details.

11. Staud Moreah Leather and Beaded Bucket Bag, $395 at Net-a-Porter

This is probably spring’s “it bag.” It’s already blowing up our Instagram feed.

12. Forte Forte Macramé Necklace, $94 at Farfetch

This affordable necklace offers plenty of variety in terms of styling options.

13. Macramé Handbag, $49.99 at H&M

No one will ever guess you paid under $50 for this elevated handbag.

