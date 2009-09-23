Mackenzie Phillips’ Incestuous Affair

If you’re a little behind with the Mackenzie Phillips scandal, allow us to fill you in. Yesterday we mentioned that the actress (also Bijou Phillips‘ half-sister) was set to release her memoir High on Arrival today and appear on Oprah to promote her new book. The only reason we really care, though, is because Phillips, 49, is planning on revealing some serious family secrets. Luckily for us though, since we’re working during Oprah’s 4 pm time slot, we already found out the deets, and they’re not pretty:

In High on Arrival, Phillips writes about a lifetime struggle with drugs and sexual abuse by her father, John Phillips, famous rockstar from The Mamas and Papas. He was also apparently the first person to introduce her to cocaine (by shooting her up with the drug no less). On the eve of Mackenzie Phillips‘ wedding, both her and her father were so drugged out on pills and who knows what else, that apparently Phillips came to from a blackout to being raped by her father. In her tell-all, she writes:

“Eventually I passed out on Dad’s bed…My father was not a man with boundaries. He was full of love, and he was sick with drugs. I woke up that night from a blackout to find myself having sex with my own father.” Ick.

Additional excerpts from her memoir suggest that the incestuous relationship eventually became consensual. Double ick.

It’s making us feel sick just talking about it, so if this is the kind of thing you like reading about, we recommend you go pick up a copy of her memoir for yourself, or tune into The Oprah Winfrey Show at 4 pm today.