Mackage’s Debut Boot Collection Makes Cold-Weather Footwear Chic

Scroll To See More Images

For anyone who has experienced a bone-chilling winter before, you’ll know that having a go-to coat and boots is an absolute must. Previously, Mackage has given us the former, offering the warmest coats that don’t sacrifice style. Starting now, though, the new Mackage boot collection is available—and we’re all blessed with the ultimate cold-weather duo. So as you shop the brand for your new winter coat, you can also snag a pair of cozy and water-resistant boots perfect for wearing all season long.

Handmade in Italy (!) with cozy shearling lining, the Mackage boot collection is cold-weather-tested for urban areas—so basically anywhere you won’t be walking through the forest or doing farm work on a regular basis. In fact, the brand used Canada as their testing location, where the temperatures are typically between 5 and 23 degrees Fahrenheit in the winter. So even for you folks who always run cold, these boots are here to keep you warm during the dead of winter.

Not only that, but this boot collection won’t mess up your street style game. So often, our personal styles are hidden behind layers of puffer coats and chunky winter boots, and stopping to take a quick photo for Instagram is an event. By the time you’ve gotten all your outerwear off, you likely won’t be able to pose for long before you’re just too damn cold. With the Mackage boot collection and the brand’s iconic down coats, though, you can show off your style while staying warm at the same time—and quite frankly, that’s a total game-changer.

The entire collection is available to shop now on the Mackage website, but we’ve rounded every single style for you to peruse below. From elevated winter boot silhouettes to a cold-weather-ready combat boot, there’s a little something for everyone. Yes, they’re an investment piece, but once your feet stay warm and dry for an entire winter, you’ll definitely be glad you splurged.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. HERO Winter Boot In Army

These shearling-lined Mackage boots are the ultimate in warmth—and who can resist a cute army green for days when you’re just not feeling all your black boots?

2. WARRIOR Leather Boot

Just because the temperatures are freezing doesn’t mean you can’t rock a pair of winter-ready combat boots. They’re shearling-lined for that extra boost of cozy.

3. HERO Winter Boot In Champagne

Though you likely won’t want to wear white boots this winter, you can still get a similar vibe with the HERO Winter Boots in champagne. They’ll give you that cool and creamy look without getting dirty in 0.2 seconds.

4. REBELLE Leather Boot

You can keep these slouchy Mackage boots rolled up or down, depending on whether or not you want to show off the cozy shearling lining. They’re a cold-weather essential for sure.

5. HERO Winter Boot In Black

If you love the silhouette of the Mackage HERO Boot in the army green and champagne, but just can’t stray from the classic black hue, you’re in luck.

6. NOBLE Leather Wedge Boot

Give yourself a little height this winter with the Mackage NOBLE Boots. These black shearling-lined boots are the perfect addition to any cold-weather wardrobe.