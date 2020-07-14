Machine Gun Kelly Says Megan Fox Has the ‘Most Beautiful Feet’ & We Didn’t Ask, But OK

In this week’s edition of things we didn’t need to know but now do: Machine Gun Kelly thinks Megan Fox’s feet are beautiful. But not like “beautiful” in any kind of passing, “oh, yeah, they’re nice,” type of way. Nope, the 30-year-old rapper wants the world to know that the 34-year-old New Girl alum has “the most beautiful feet that exist,” period. Alrighty then!

No shade to any foot fetishists (you do you, boo), it’s just that this news wasn’t exactly what we were expecting out of the blue on a weekday afternoon. Yet MGK announced his feelings on the matter rather nonchalantly, so here we are. The “Bloody Valentine” rapper talked all about Megan’s feet in a new video interview for Teen Vogue, which landed on YouTube on Monday, July 13, and now fans are sharing the interesting tidbit all over social media.

In the video segment, MGK gushes about his many music videos before getting to his most recent collaboration with new girlfriend Megan Fox. The Transformers actress appeared in the visuals for both his latest single’s music video and cover art, while also pretty much serving as the confirmation that she was dating the rapper following her Brian Austin Green divorce. The actresses’ cameo sparked plenty of conversations about their dating rumors, but others picked up on some *ahem* interesting moments from the music video in particular. Namely, that scene where she literally steps on MGK’s face.

“It’s no secret. I think feet are beautiful,” MGK revealed, before adding, “And I think Megan has the most beautiful feet that exist.”

The rapper went on to recall a conversation he had with Megan before filming the foot scene in question. “I was like, ‘Megan, you already know what I’m about to ask you. And she was like, ‘Yea, I literally got a pedicure just ‘cause I knew you were gonna ask me that,'” he explained. “So I was like, ‘All right. Well, plop it on.’”

In no surprise to us, MGK eventually added that his video for “Blood Valentine” has ended up being his “favorite” music video yet. He seemed to shout-out Megan, who is presumed to be laughing off-screen, by saying it was important to him for “other more personal reasons.” Like any proud boyfriend, he even took the opportunity to commend his girlfriend’s acting chops after reading a comment about her performance in Jennifer’s Body. He noted that her onscreen presence is “a testament to her art as a existing human,” who ended up bringing “that same energy to the ‘Bloody Valentine’ shoot.”

News broke in June that Megan and MGK were “officially dating” shortly after the music video premiered. Megan split from her husband, Brian Austin Green, after months of estrangement, according to the 90210 alum’s podcast episode where he announced their separation. Since then, Megan and MGK have been “enjoying spending more and more time together and have a strong connection,” according to a Us Weekly source, who adds that the pair have only “gotten more serious” and are “referring to one another as boyfriend and girlfriend,” since.