Machine Gun Kelly Is Already ‘in Love’ With Megan Fox & We Wonder What Her Ex Thinks

Heating up! Machine Gun Kelly is “in love” with Megan Fox amid Brian Austin Green’s divorce. The “Bad Things” rapper confessed that he’s said the L word to his rumored girlfriend in a post on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 16, which showed him and a woman (who fans think is Megan) on a romantic picnic.

The video showed Machine Gun Kelly and the woman, who has brown hair and wore a leather jacket and ripped jeans (a.k.a. Megan’s signature style), on a blanket covered in roses as they enjoyed sushi. “in love,” Machine Gun Kelly wrote simply on the video, which overlooked a romantic sunset.

Machine Gun Kelly seemingly confirmed his relationship with Megan on Monday, June 15, when he tweeted, “I’m calling you girlfriend, what the fuck.’ Life imitated art on that one.” The tweet referenced a lyric from his new song, “Bloody Valentine,” which stars Megan as his love interest in the music video. The “Rap Devil” rapper’s sushi date with Megan also came after Machine Gun Kelly and the Transformers actress kissed and held hands after a date in Los Angeles in June.

Megan’s ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, confirmed that he and the Jennifer’s Body actress had split in a May episode of his podcast, “…With Brian Austin Green.” In the episode, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed that he and Megan had separated at the end of 2019 after she returned home from filming a movie and told him that she would be better alone. Brian also commented on Megan’s rumored relationship at the time with Machine Gun Kelly, telling his podcast’s listeners that he believed his ex-wife and the musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, were just friends.

“She met this guy Colson on set on this film she’s working on,” Brian said at the time. “I’ve never met him—goes by Machine Gun Kelly—I’ve never met him but you know, Megan and I have talked about him and they’re friends at this point.”