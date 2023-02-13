Did Machine Gun Kelly Cheat On Megan Fox? She Used Beyonce Lyrics to Hint He Was Unfaithful to Her

Crypticness is the key. After her mysterious wave of activity on Instagram, many fans of celebrity couples are asking: did Machine Gun Kelly cheat on Megan Fox?

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are known for their extreme gestures of love. One of them includes drinking each other’s blood for rituals only. A year after their engagement on February 12, 2022, the Jennifer’s Body star wiped all pictures she has with MGK from her Instagram and followed three celebrity men on Instagram, Timotheé Chalamet, Harry Styles and Eminiem. The latter rapper has had beef with the Bloody Valentine musician for years, and fans of the couple aren’t sure what these actions truly mean.

So did Machine Gun Kelly cheat on Megan Fox? Read more below to find out

Did Machine Gun Kelly cheat on Megan Fox?

Did Machine Gun Kelly cheat on Megan Fox? No one is sure. Megan posted a picture of herself on Instagram on February 12, 2022, with a caption derived from Beyoncé’s “Pray You Catch Me” from her 2017 album Lemonade. “You can taste the dishonesty / it’s all over your breath.” the caption said referencing the lyrics. The last photo in the carousel includes her appearing to burn some letters. A fan commented on the post, expressing that Machine Gun Kelly might have cheated on Megan Fox with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd, “He probably got with Sophie.” The Big Gold Brick star replied to the comment, “Maybe I got with Sophie.”

Hours after she posted the photos and followed the trio, Megan deleted her Instagram profile. However, the couple was spotted together all weekend at various events according to a source to Entertainment Tonight. “Megan and MGK have been together all of Super Bowl weekend. They’ve been out at parties together every night, including last night and seemed fine,” the source says. “Last night MGK also performed at a party, but he seemed a bit off. His energy was low, and the performance wasn’t great.” Machine Gun Kelly attended the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at the Talking Stick Resort & Casino in Scottsdale, Arizona, without his (former) fiancé. “This one’s for the ladies,” Kelly told the audience before he started his song “Bloody Valentine,” according to Page Six. The outlet also reported that MGK did not end his usual set closer “Twin Flame” in which the song was dedicated to his relationship with the New Girl star. However, the duo appeared at Drake’s party the Friday before all the social media activity.

The source also told Entertainment Tonight that Megan likes to troll her followers whenever their relationship is at a low. “Megan and MGK have a very intense relationship with lots of highs and lows. They have a tendency to get into arguments and then end up making up,” the source said, adding that Megan “also likes to troll her fans during the more ‘off’ times between them for attention.”

A week before their supposed breakup, the Transformers star posted on Instagram supporting the “Emo Girl” artist after he lost a Grammy. “Watching you walk in humility and gratitude, watching you grow into yourself and become a better man is an immeasurably more satisfying experience than watching you accept an award,” she wrote. “Although those will come… and this is irrelevant I guess but I will just never ever get over how beautiful your face is. I hope one day you’ll see yourself the way I see you. I love you and I’ll keep this memory of you forever.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly became engaged on January 11, 2022. MGK announced the news in an Instagram video of Fox showing off her diamond ring, which included an emerald (her birthstone), a diamond (his birthstone) and two magnetic bands of thorns. “‘yes, in this life and every life’ 💍 beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me,” MGK captioned the post. “know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022 ✨”

Fox, for her part, also announced the engagement on her Instagram with a video of MGK’s proposal, which saw him get down on one knee in front of a banyan tree that has a special significance to them. “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” she wrote in the caption. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

She continued, “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22 ✨”

The two sparked romance rumors for the first time in May 2020 after meeting on the set of their 2021 film, Midnight in the Switchgrass. At the time, Megan was separated from her estranged husband Brian Austin Green. The Jennifer’s Body star would eventually file for divorce from the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum in November 2020 after 10 years of marriage. Her divorce from Green—with whom she shares kids Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5—was finalized in February 2022.

Throughout their relationship, Megan has spoken openly about how she considers MGK to be her “twin flame,” a concept similar to a soulmate—only more intense. “I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” Megan said during the couple’s first joint interview on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s podcast, ‘Give Them Lala … With Randall’ back in 2020. “Instead of a soulmate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.