How To Make The Mac ‘n’ Cheese Burger At Home

Chances are when you the think of the best comfort foods, mac ‘n’ cheese and hamburgers rank high on your list. And while food mashups are nothing new (cronut anyone?), it didn’t make us any less excited to hear about Rockit Buger Bar‘s Mac Attack—an Angus beef patty topped with scallions, lettuce, tomato, and Sriracha ketchup, and placed between two buns comprised of creamy deep-fried macaroni and cheese. Cue the salivating.

Born in Chicago’s Wrigleyville neighbourhood, the hybrid Mac Attack follows in the footsteps of the ramen burger, a food phenomenon that continues to draw long lines. But while the ramen burger is perfect for, well, ramen fans, if your favorite part of the burger experience is the melted cheese—the Mac Attack is being touted as a dream come true —and then some.

However, for some bizarre, and in all honestly—inhumane reason, the folks at Rockit Burger Bar stopped serving the dish on October 6—just six days after introducing it! The good news is they’re not leaving us completely high and dry, and drooling, because chef Amanda Downing was kind enough to share her top-secret recipe with People magazine.

Check it out below, and enjoy the fruits of this wonderful union for as long as your stomach can handle it.

Mac Attack Burger Recipe (makes 3 burger):

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup coarse panko bread crumbs

½ tsp. salt, divided

½ tsp. black pepper, divided

2 eggs, beaten

½ cup vegetable oil

3 burger patties, plus desired toppings

Directions:

1. Line a 13×9 baking sheet with parchment paper and lightly the coat paper and sides of pan with cooking spray. Pour the prepared mac ‘n’ cheese onto the baking sheet and spread out evenly; cover with another piece of parchment paper. Place a second baking sheet on top and place few soup cans on top to press and weigh it down. Place the tray in fridge until fully chilled and set, at least 3 hours.

2. Whisk the eggs in a bowl. Mix the flour, ¼ tsp. salt and ¼ tsp. pepper in another bowl; and the bread crumbs, ¼ tsp. salt and ¼ tsp. pepper in a third bowl.

3. Remove the mac ‘n’ cheese from the fridge. Using a 3.25″ round biscuit cutter, cut out 6 discs. With your hands, dip each disc in the flour, eggs and breadcrumbs, and place on the baking sheet.

4. In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, fry the discs in batches, turning gently, until golden, about 2 minutes per side. Remove and drain on paper towels.

5. Add a cooked burger patty and desired toppings and serve immediately.

Mac ‘n’ Cheese “Buns” Recipe:

Ingredients:

4 cups heavy whipping cream

4 sheets gelatin

⅔ cups Parmesan, grated

1 cup cheddar jack cheese, shredded

1 tbsp. Gorgonzola, crumbled

½ tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. ground black pepper

8 cups cooked cavatappi pasta

¾ cup cheddar, cut into ¼” cubes

Directions:

1. In a large sauce pan over low heat, heat and simmer the cream until reduced about a third. The cream should lightly coat the back of a spoon. Whisk in gelatin sheets until dissolved. Whisk in Parmesan, cheddar jack, Gorgonzola, salt and pepper. Remove from heat.

2. Place the pasta in a large mixing bowl and pour the cheese sauce over the pasta. Mix until well combined. Cool pasta to room temperature and then fold in the cheddar cubes.

