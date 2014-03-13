M2Malletier: The New Bag Line Everyone’s Talking About

Celebrity style is a fickle thing—it seems like it’s a constantly rotating wonderwheel of things like denim jackets, color blocking, statement sweatshirts, and other pieces that come in and out of style. But when we start to see many, many stars wearing the exact same brand, we take notice. Especially when it’s a brand that hasn’t been worn to death.

Meet M2Malletier, the Barcelona-based bag label that’s favorite of major style stars ranging from Cate Blanchett and Solange Knowles—both of whom have been spotted carrying the bags both on and off the red carpet.

Founded in 2012 by design duo Melissa Losada and Marcela Velez, M2Malletier bags are incredibly modern, yet the designs take inspiration from interesting things like medieval armor and vintage medical instruments. The brand’s signature style is a horizontal metallic handle that’s meant to replicate a vintage medical needle. It also falls in line with the boxy satchel silhouette we expect to be popular for spring, so we’re sure we’ll see more and more of them once the season changes.

Click through the gallery to learn more about the brand, and see what huge stars have been spotted wearing it recently! If you’re inspired, you can head over to Net-a-Porter to shop the bags, which start at $1,290.