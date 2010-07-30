M Missoni Celebrates Summer At The Standard With Oh Land

Photos: Joey D’Arco, StyleCaster

What better brand is there to celebrate summer than one synonymous with bikinis and caftans? M Missoni took to Le Bain at The Standard last night with the earnest mission of bringing libations and beats to the pretty people.

The girl of the evening was Copenhagen native and petite Veruschka doppelganger Oh Land who put on a music-meets-performance art show that left one awed male audience member saying, “F*ck she’s hot, and she can seriously sing.” I’d contend it should go the other way around, but in a color block Missoni poncho and short shorts there’s no arguing the former.

Post show, I chatted with the girl who’s primed for stardom and at least a few glossy covers on the hotel’s rooftop (complete with water beds, by the way. I could seriously live up there.) It seems the themes of the evening clothes and concerts are basically her birthright. “My sister is a fashion designer and my mother is an opera singer, so it’s in my nature,” Oh Land explained.

“I love fashion and I live for music.” Two very worthy causes.

Get a glimpse of who I’m proclaiming “the next big thing,” and click through the slide show above to peruse the party pics!

Related: Twitter Birds Meet The Man Behind @StanDarde