M-K and Ashley Get Intellectual: Elizabeth and James Optical

It seems that Mary-Kate and Ashley are aiming to conquer fashion in its entirety. Their retail empire is comprised of lines of casual and couture separates, department store partnerships, denim, sunglasses, menswear (for The Row, coming this fall!) and now they’d like to replace your eyeglasses with something more stylish, too.

Hot off the success of their highly covetable sunglass line, Elizabeth and James is launching an optical line this summer. For those of us who can’t quite find the right Warby Parker frames, or who want to be able to wear our Fairfax sunnies indoors, the addition of an optical line from Mary-Kate and Ashley is great news.

Whether you’re after specs with round professor-esque frames, vintage Mad Men-style cat eyes, or classic frames that won’t ever go out of style, Elizabeth and James doesn’t disappoint with their new line. The approximately 30 different styles of frames will be available at high-end optical boutiques soon.

What do you think the twins will conquer next? Housewares, maybe?