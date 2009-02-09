M.I.A.’s House of Holland Grammy Look

While Janice watched the Grammy’s for the all-star lineup of performances, I watched for the notoriously wild and unpredictable fashions. My favorite of the night had to be M.I.A.

Not only did she go bold in House of Holland’s skin-tight mesh dress with strategically placed polka-dot circles, but she was due to give birth that last night!

As she danced around the stage joined by T.I., Lil Wayne, Kanye West, and Jay Z, I couldn’t help but think that being pregnant has never looked better. And, if playing music to your baby in the womb really does work, this is going to be one cool kid.