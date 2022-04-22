Lyrid Meteor Shower 2022: What The Glowing Dust Trails Mean For Your Zodiac Sign

Scroll To See More Images

Keep your eyes on the night sky this week for a chance to catch a glimpse of the Lyrid meteor shower, which will reach its peak on April 22. Named after the Lyra constellation, the Lyrids are active from April 15 to 29 and are known to leave glowing dust trails in their wake. According to NASA, the Lyrids are one of the oldest known meteor showers and have been observed for 2,700 years. In a totally dark sky, you can expect to see 10 to 15 Lyrids per hour.

And this is no unusual occurrence! In mid-April of each year, Earth runs into the stream of debris from comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher. Your best bet to catch the shower? If you’re in the Northern Hemisphere, find an area far away from city or street lights between 11:00 pm to 2:00 am (before the moon rises too high in the sky) and get cozy. Lie on your back and allow your eyes to adjust to the darkness. After about 30 minutes in the dark, you’ll slowly begin to see the magic unfold.

Some astrologers view meteor showers as a period of change, whereas others hardly mention them in their forecasts. But if I do say so myself, stardust breaking off and flying through the cosmos is pretty magical. I mean, even if meteor showers aren’t directly related to your Zodiac sign, they are still metaphoric of a transition.

That’s why this week’s Lyrid meteor shower is the perfect opportunity for you to reflect on outdated patterns and narratives and call in new beginnings. Let’s deep dive into where change is needed in your life, shall we?

Aries

So your birthday celebrations have officially ended (sad for you!), but I hope it was fun while they lasted because the Sun has officially entered Taurus (and will remain there until May 20). During this week, recall if any new ideas struck you during your birthday month. If so, don’t wait—it’s time to put those ideas into action. Don’t let time diminish the spark—you had it and felt it, so do something about it now, Aries.

Taurus

Woohoo — it’s your time to shine, Taurus season is in full swing! Are you feeling extra energized these days? Mercury and Uranus are also in your sign right now so prepare to feel the flow, bbs. The Universe is on your side, but you still have to be the one who makes the shift to get you unstuck. Once you’re clear, commit and don’t look back.

Gemini

Geminis are more likely than not feeling a bit burnt out at the moment. See, even the social butterfly of the Zodiac can get tired! Before the Sun enters your sign next month, use this time to rest and recharge… and like, actually relax. Signs and messages are among you, but you’ll miss them all if you don’t have the eyes to witness them. Tip: Pay special attention to your dreams!

Cancer

Are you feeling pulled in a thousand directions this week, Cancer? Just because you feel the pressure and a call to perform doesn’t mean you have to act. In fact, not everyone is deserving of your energy and time. Practice discretion and notice who is asking too much (and not giving much back!).

Leo

Your hard work has not been unnoticed, Leo. You will be seen and recognized for all you have been working hard for over the past year. Keep up the positive attitude and allow yourself to be hyper-present during this time. Don’t be afraid to network for that side hustle of yours either. You have set yourself up to be able to focus on a new endeavor. But, balance will be key!

Virgo

With Sun in your 9th house you may be feeling called to travel and hey, if that’s what you want Virgo—go for it! In fact, you’ll likely meet some very interesting people on your adventures. If you can’t take a proper vacay, not too worry. Sometimes all you really need is to switch up the routine. Take an alternative route home from work and find local festivals or cultural events. Above all, ENJOY!

Libra

The ultimate love is there, but you may feel yourself doubting yourself if it is real. Libra, you know more than anyone how different versions of you appear depending on the day. You also know that the feeling you feel deep down is real, so trust your intuition and don’t let the external blind you. While sovereignty will set you free, you may be reading this situation wrong. A choice will have to be made soon, but give yourself a moment for the feelings to settle and noodle.

Scorpio

If you’re in a committed relationship, expect for things to be dialed up a notch this week. The Sun is in your 7th house of partnerships this week. Deepen the bonds with those around you (whether it’s romantic or platonic). And if you feel like you have been stuck in a never-ending situationship, it’s time to say bye-bye. You know your worth, stop wasting time. Have fun and don’t settle for anything less than the best, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

The Sun is in your 6th house aka your daily routines and habits. This is your time to reset and change how your days have been looking. If you know they haven’t felt aligned to that of your highest self, it’s time to do something about it. What do you need to implement or release in order to have your daily life reflect the person you know yourself to be? Only you can answer this, Sagittarius.

Capricorn

The past few weeks may have been hard for you, Capricorn, but things are about to start looking up. Give yourself permission to have fun! Not only will you feel popular within your relationships, but also at work. Though it’s a nice feeling, remember, your value isn’t defined by what others think of you (whether it’s good or bad!). Subtle changes in your life will make a huge difference and be felt by all around you.

Aquarius

The Sun in your 4th house may make you want to turn inward to focus on your home and family life. Spring cleaning is in the air for you, Aquarius. Rest, recharge and spend time with those who mean the most to you. Sometimes the hardest change is slowing down and simply being. Allow yourself the space to reconnect with family, yourself and nature.

Pisces

Who or what are you holding onto, Pisces? And the more important question…why?! I know it can be hard to let go, but it’s a disservice to choose to ignore reality — you know better (and you don’t need me telling you that!). It’s normal to feel afraid when changing your life’s narrative. But so much beauty awaits on the other side, just freakin’ do it already.