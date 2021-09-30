Britney’s Mom Had a Cryptic Response to Her Dad’s Removal as Her Conservator—Here’s Where She Stands

Britney’s mom Lynne Spears responded to Jamie’s suspension from Britney’s conservatorship on Instagram just hours after her daughter’s court hearing. While she didn’t share a formal statement, she did post a cryptic photo in reaction to the news.

In case you missed it, Britney, 39, scored a major win in court after a judge ruled to suspend her dad Jamie Spears, 69, from her conservatorship after serving over a decade as his daughter’s co-conservator. At the court hearing on Wednesday, September 29, Britney’s judge also allowed for Jamie to be replaced by a certified public accountant, John Zabel. Moving forward, Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart plans to argue for the complete termination of Britney’s conservatorship during a court hearing scheduled for November 12, 2021. Freedom for Britney is now closer than ever—and her mom made sure to weigh in on the situation on Instagram.

Britney’s mom Lynne took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of herself with rosary beads following her daughter’s court hearing on Wednesday. The photo, which was posted with no further comment, echoed an earlier religious post shared by Lynne, 66, after her daughter was granted the ability to choose her own attorney following the resignation of her court-appointed lawyer, Sam Ingham, in July 2021. The previous post featured a bible verse from the book of John, which read, “The light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it.”

News of Jamie’s resignation comes just one month after he announced his intention to step down from his role as co-conservator of her estate when the “time is right.” His announcement came amid mounting pressure from #FreeBritney supporters around the world and the singer’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, who called upon him to resign. Britney’s mom, for her part, was said to be “pleased” by Jamie’s commitment to stepping down at the time.

“Lynne Spears is pleased Jamie has agreed to step down,” Lynne’s attorney told Us Weekly in a statement on August 12. “Lynne entered into this conservatorship to protect her daughter almost three years ago. She has accomplished what she set out to do. She will have no further comment.”

Prior to Jamie’s resignation, Lynne urged a Los Angeles superior court judge to allow for his immediate removal from her daughter’s conservatorship. She submitted a damning statement about her ex-husband in July, which alleged that Jamie’s “absolutely microscopic control” of his daughter has caused their relationship to be “dwindled to nothing fear and hatred.”

In her statement, the mother of three went on to make note of “his mistrust of her, his coercion of her, his ‘bartering’ with her over what she can and cannot do for whatever reward or punishment he is willing to mete out, his constant threats, and his decision-making overall aspects of her life,” per E! News.

Britney’s mother also insisted that she only became involved in her daughter’s conservatorship during a “time of crisis,” in which allegedly saw Britney being treated by a “sports enhancement” doctor hired by Jamie, who was “prescribing what I and many others thought to be entirely inappropriate medicine to my daughter, who did not want to take the medicine.”

At the time, Lynne concluded that Britney’s dad Jamie “is incapable of putting my daughter’s interests ahead of his own on both a professional and a personal level.” Two months later, it looks like the Los Angeles Court system has finally agreed.

