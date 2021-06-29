Does Britney Spears’ Mom Make Anything From Her Conservatorship? Here’s Where She Stands

Since the #FreeBritney movement started, fans have wondered about Lynne Spears‘ net worth and whether Britney Spears’ mother makes anything from her conservatorship.

Lynne, a former daycare owner and school teacher from Mississippi, married Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, in 1976. They welcomed their first child, a son named Bryant (Britney’s older brother), in 1977. Britney was born in 1981 followed by her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, in 1991. Lynne and Jamie divorced in 2002 after almost 26 years of marriage. They reconciled in 2010 and still seemed together in 2014. By 2020, Lynne and Jamie seemed to have completely separated.

Since her daughter’s success, Lynne has co-written two books with Britney. The first book, Britney Spears’ Heart to Heart, a memoir about Britney’s life, career and relationship with her mother, was published in 2000. A year later, in 2001, Lynne and Britney published A Mother’s Gift, a fiction novel about a young girl from Mississippi who leaves her small town and her mother to pursue a music career. The book was adapted into the TV movie Brave New Girl in 2004. Lynne has also written one book of her own, a memoir titled Through the Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World in 2008. After the release of the memoir, Britney’s former manager, Sam Lufti, sued her for defamation after Lynn alleged that he had isolated and drugged Britney when he worked with her.

At a court hearing for her conservatorship in June 2021, Britney slammed Jamie, who has been the conservator over her $80 million estate since 2008, and criticized her family for their complicity in her father’s actions. “Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it. Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad…My whole family did nothing.” she said.

How much does Lynne Spears make from Britney Spears’ conservatorship?

So how much does Lynne make from Britney’s conservatorship? The short answer is nothing. Since Lynne isn’t one of Britney’s conservators, she doesn’t receive any money directly from the conservatorship. Britney has had four conservators since her conservatorship was created in 2008: her father, Jamie Spears; her lawyer, Andrew Wallet; her care manager Jodi Montgomery; and the financial company Bessemer Trust.

Jamie and Wallet were named co-conservators when Britney’s conservatorship was created in 2008. Wallet resigned as Britney’s conservator in 2019. Montgomery temporarily replaced Jamie as Britney’s conservator in 2019 when he stepped down due to health issues after a life-threatening ruptured colon in 2018. Though Britney’s lawyer filed for Montgomery to replace Jamie as her permanent conservator, Jamie returned to the role in 2020. In 2021, the court appointed the financial company, Bessemer Trust, as a co-conservator with Jamie over Britney’s estate, Jamie’s objections.

Though Lynne has never been one of Britney’s conservators, she did ask the judge in 2020 to be involved in Britney’s conservatorship due to concerns over her daughter’s health, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. According to TMZ, Lynne likely will never be Britney’s conservator because it would require her to move from her home in Louisiana to Los Angeles to do the 24/7 job. A source told Entertainment Tonight at the time that Britney asked her mom to be a part of her conservatorship.

“Britney trusts Lynne and has asked her mother to be part of her conservatorship. She truly believes that her mother wants to help her have more autonomy when it comes to her money,” the source said. “Britney is aware that how she is doing psychologically seems to directly correlate to her spending habits. She knows right now she might not be ready to be in complete control but she wants more freedom to spend how she pleases…she feels her desires will be taken more seriously [by Lynne].”

Lynne has also been one of the only members of Britney’s family to publicly support the #FreeBritney movement. In 2019, she wa seen liking several Instagram comments in support of #FreeBritney. She also responded at the time to fans who noticed that their #FreeBritney comments had been deleted from Britney’s social media accounts. Lynne agreed with the fans and told them that she also noticed many comments had disappeared.

A source told Us Weekly in 2020 that Lynne wants Britney’s conservatorship to end and her daughter to transition to a “care plan.” “Lynne wants a care plan established that would transition Britney’s personal life out of the conservatorship. Jamie has told her that Britney needs long-term monitoring, and he doesn’t think she is prepared to take such a drastic action,” the insider said.

Still, while Lynne seems like one of Britney’s more supportive family members, Britney told the judge at her court hearing in June 201 that her entire family is complicit in her conservatorship continuing for so long. “Considering my family has lived off my conservatorship for 13 years, I won’t be surprised if one of them has something to say [against ending my conservatorship],” Britney said. “I just don’t like feeling like I work for the people who I pay.”

She also told the judge that she wants to “sue” her family for their part in her conservatorship. “I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them,” she said. “I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long, it is not good for my heart. I’ve been so angry and I cry every day. It concerns me, I’m told I’m not allowed to expose the people who did this to me.”

Framing Britney Spears is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about Britney Spears, check out her 2000 memoir, Britney Spears’ Heart to Heart. Co-written by Britney and her mom, Lynne Spears, the book follows Britney’s career from her childhood in Kentwood, Louisiana, to hear early talent shows to the recording and release of the song that would change her life, “…Baby One More Time”, in 1998. The best seller also dives into Britney’s relationship with her mom and their conversations about dating, relationships, dress codes, self-esteem and body image. The book is also filled with dozens of never-before-seen photos from Britney’s childhood, studio sessions and tours. Britney Spears’ Heart to Heart is a must-have for any Britney fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.