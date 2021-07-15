Britney’s Mom & Sister Just Subtly Reacted to Her Court Win After Claims She Wants to ‘Sue’ Her Family

#FreeBritney supporters may be wondering what the singer’s family is saying about her latest court win—especially given her plans to “sue” them. Well, for Lynne and Jamie Lynn, Britney Spears’ new lawyer is sure to bring some much-needed “light” and “hope” to her conservatorship case.

On Wednesday, July 14, Britney, 39, was granted approval by a Los Angeles court judge to retain her own representation for the first time in 13 years. The “Toxic” singer’s mother, Lynne Spears, took to Instagram following Britney’s court win to share her subtle show of support. The mother of three, 66, shared a post featuring a bible verse from the book of John, which reads, “The light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it.”

The quote seemingly marks the first time Lynne addressed her daughter Britney’s conservatorship on social media—and let’s just say not everyone was happy about her silence thus far. “You had 13 years to save her and did absolutely nothing,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “Free Britney. She said she wanted to sue her family. That means YOU too. Buckle up,” referring to Britney’s testimony during her June 23 hearing, in which she revealed that she would like to “sue” her family for “what they did to me” during her ongoing and “abusive” conservatorship.

Britney’s sister, Jamie Lynn, has also come under fire in recent weeks for waiting to address the Grammy-winner’s conservatorship case. But following Britney’s July 14 hearing, the Sweet Magnolias actress, 30, decided to share a cryptic quote to her Instagram Story: “Once you choose hope, anything’s possible.” The Netflix star went on to share another quote, which read, “Dear Lord, Can we end this bullshit once and for all. Amen.”

Ever since her conservatorship began in 2008, Britney’s only representation came in the form of court-ordered attorneys, making Wednesday’s win particularly significant for the star. The “Stronger” singer chose former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart to represent her moving forward. According to The New York Times, Rosengart is expected to push aggressively for an end to Britney’s conservatorship.

Rosengart’s hiring comes just weeks after Britney’s former court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, resigned amid reports he was secretly “loyal” to Britney’s father, Jamie Spears. During her July 14 hearing, Britney reiterated that she would like to sue Jamie. “I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse,” she told the judge, noting she is “extremely scared” of her father and that “this conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life.”

With Rosengart on her side, however, things are beginning to look up. Britney celebrated the win herself on Instagram, uploading a video of herself doing cartwheels and horseback riding. “Coming along, folks … coming along!!!!! New with real representation today … I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me,” she captioned her post. “You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!! Pssss this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today !!! #FreeBritney.”

Framing Britney Spears is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about Britney Spears, read her 2001 book, A Mother’s Gift. The semi-autobiographical fiction novel, which was co-written with Britney’s mother Lynne Spears, follows Holly Faye Lovell, a 14-year-old girl from the small town of Biscay, Mississippi, who has dreams of becoming a singer. When Holly becomes the youngest student ever to win a scholarship to the prestigious Haverty School of Music, she must make a choice of whether to leave her mother, Wanda, behind or pursue her dreams. As Holly starts her new life and makes posh new friends, she finds herself embarrassed by her mom and their humble background, as Wanda struggles with a long-hidden secret that could destroy her bond with her daughter forever.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.