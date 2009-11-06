Lynne Curtin: OC Real Housewife Shows Off Jewelry Line

Despite a few of them having questionable claims to fame, we can’t fault the Real Housewives for taking advantage of their newfound attention. The latest season of The Real Housewives of Orange County premiered last night. (Episodes now premiere because Bravo will be playing it non-stop until next week’s new show.)

After Vicky daringly tries skydiving and Gretchen creeps us out by dating Slade, the girls get together at the St. Regis to celebrate Lynne’s jewelry line.

Her line includes cuffs, belts, and rings with gothic touches. The cuffs come in exotic skins or metals with jeweled crosses and fleur-de-lys. The new collection focuses mainly on chain detailing.

I can’t say I’ll be rushing out to Fred Segal to pick up a piece of Lynne Curtin Designs, but the holidays are coming up and they could be perfect for your best friend who is obsessed with the show.