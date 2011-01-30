Lykke Li And Her Deep Sea Baby (VIDEO)

Indie pop darling Lykke Li‘s latest video for her single I Follow Rivers is a hauntingly beautiful clip featuring the Swedish songstress and Swedish-Lebanese actor Fares Fares. The video was directed by fellow Swede and documentarty filmmaker Tarek Saleh who shot the video on the Scandinavian island of Gotland.

Both the song and the video are quietly striking and romantic as we see Lykke Li stomping through an icey forest (with determination!) for her semi-dresesd runaway beau. The video even has a small reference to Belgian surrealist painter Ren Magritte’s Les Amours, one of the most popular canvases in his catalog, due to the fact that Lykke’s face is covered in a black cloth for most of the clip.

If I have to only listen to one song this week, this would be the jam to be put on repeat. Do yourself a favor – watch, listen, and fall in love with Lykke Li.