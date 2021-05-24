Yes, I Needed This $20 Amazon Crop Top I Saw On TikTok

Scroll To See More Images

I was never really one for ordering apparel on Amazon, but TikTok has changed me as a person. I’m serious! A few months ago, I used Amazon mostly for random impulse-buys or restocks, but the app’s tastemakers have turned me on to a myriad of cute summer wardrobe essentials available to me at the click of a button—and the LYANER Ruffle Short Sleeve Crop Top is one of them.

If you aren’t scrolling the Amazon hashtags on TikTok, then seriously, what are you even doing? It’s truly the ultimate way to procrastinate. It’s also how I came across a video of @funmiford showing off some Amazon tops and fell in love with the LYANER Ruffle Short Sleeve Crop Top. Ford looked bomb in every piece she showed, but this top fit her perfectly, so I knew I needed to try it for myself.

When I went to Amazon and realized it came in 19 colors, I knew I’d struck gold. For just $20.99, I ordered the top with Prime Free One-Dav Shipping and it arrived to my door 24 hours later.

The second I put this top on, I FaceTimed both of my sisters and told them to order it, too. As a size 10/12 with a 34G chest, I went with a Medium and it fit me perfectly (the sizing runs from XS-XL, but seeing as I’m typically a Large or XL, I’d say you can get away with quite a bit).

Immediately after hanging up on them, I posted a photo to my Instagram Stories and received about 15 or so DMs asking for the link to the top.

What makes it so great, you ask? First, I didn’t have to wear a bra with it but I still felt like my boobs looked amazing (When I wore it to drinks, our waiter did in fact bring us free shots and text me after we left. Humble brag!). Second, the ruffle puff sleeve provides just the right amount of coverage—for me, my upper arm area is a growing insecurity, so I love a sleeve detail that isn’t too hot to rock in summer. You can also choose to wear the sleeves on or off the shoulder!

Finally, the tie-back closure really seals the deal. I love that I can adjust it to my liking without having to worry about showing off my rolls (I love and accept them, but I won’t apologize for wanting to hide ’em, either!). The way the ties meet at the front of the top creates a super flattering V-shape, and the tighter you tie them in back, the more snatched you look.

Right now, the top has 337 reviews on Amazon, with an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. I’m obsessed with going through review photos, so I’m happy to report that every single one looks amazing. The girlies are stepping it up for summer and this top is key!!!

After wearing this shirt twice in one weekend, I ordered myself a backup white one, a classic black and a fun sage green floral version. Don’t expect to see me in anything else this summer!