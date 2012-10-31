L’Wren Scott Rumored To Be Designing Angelina Jolie’s Wedding Dress

Sorry, Jessica Biel: As much as we love still talking about your pink Giambattista Valli wedding gown, it seems there’s another celebrity bride-to-be about to bump you (and your dress) out of the spotlight. Today, we heard rumblings that Angelina Jolie has chosen L’Wren Scott to create the dress she’ll wear to marry longtime partner Brad Pitt.

“[Angelina and L’Wren have had] several meetings. Angelina wanted someone who is not so obvious for designing wedding gowns,” a ‘friend’ revealed to Grazia (via the Telegraph). “She’s been courted by some of the hottest designers on the planet, but having a big name isn’t important to her, she wanted someone she could trust – and she most definitely trusts L’Wren,” the source said. “Of all the people she’s met with, Angelina feels L’Wren is the one who understands her body the most.”

Although it’s a rumor for now, we happen to think L’Wren—known as much for her relationship with Mick Jagger as she is for her form-fitting, sophisticated red-carpet gowns—would be a stellar choice for the 37-year-old actress, who’s stepped out in Scott’s designs on numerous occasions. We’re also betting that Angie will shy away from anything ultra-traditional (or overly cloying — can you see the leg-baring actress in a bejeweled princess gown?!), so choosing a trusted designer who’s not known for creating splashy wedding confections makes perfect sense.