L’Wren Scott on Fashion Bloggers and the Launch of Lula

L’Wren Scott stands six feet, three inches (not, decidedly, the 6″5′ wikipedia insists upon), yet somehow manages to give off an air of intrinsic elegance more than anything hinting at imposing. She instantly relays the disposition of one who knows they’re glamorous, spends most of her time with a rockstar and can make a new line of handbags that launches in the over $2K range.

The designer who hales from Utah (though you might wrongly assume by way of the Upper East Side) was on hand at Barneys New York today to be interviewed by Adam Glassman and the reigning cast of fashion bloggerdom. Scott is synonymous with her highly exclusive, intimate runway presentations, so the aforementioned bloggerdome was somwhat of a novelty. “I’ve never met a blogger before and I read your blogs and I was, ‘I’m really scared because does anyone ever get to see them, I can’t believe I get to see them.'” But she was lovely and engaging and answered about 25 questions on her personal style, the luxury market, her disdain for the color brown, and of course, her charming, ladylike handbag collection called Lula, after her mom.

Launching for Fall and available now at Barneys New York, Scott’s first full handbag collection comes in three sizes, including a weekender, and is available in leather and python, in a color range that definitely does not include brown. Prices start at $2300 and go to $4000. Click through to check them out.